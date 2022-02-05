THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Margaret Goins McBride, 94, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
A quiet, humble, compassionate and loving person, she was born on March 30, 1927, to the late Reid and Lonie Byrd Goins in Mt. Airy. After marrying James McBride, they moved to Thomasville, N.C. where she resided until her death.
In addition to her loving family, she enjoyed and excelled in caring for children, working at a nursery, and later caring for children in her home. Like her grandson and great-grandson who called her “Nanny”, so did all the children that she kept, whom she loved like her own. Margaret was one of the strongest and most determined people among us. She rarely complained and lived at her home “her way” until her death. We were blessed by her love, presence and longevity.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James M. McBride; her parents, and her siblings; sister, Hattie Sparks; five brothers, F.H. Goins, Claude Goins, Arthur (Bud) Goins, Harrison Goins, and Ray Goins.
She is survived by her beloved son, Jerry McBride (Rebecca), her grandson David (Amber); her great-grandson Maison; sisters-in-law, Pauline Pell (Benjamin), Vernell Goins, “Jo” Goins, and much-loved nieces and nephews. We would like to thank one very special niece, Betty Lou Teer, who helped her so much, and who seemed like a daughter to her. Thank you to all the family and friends who have reached out to us during this difficult time.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Korner’s Grove Cemetery, 1139 McBride Road, Mt. Airy with services conducted by Eric Sawyers. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Davidson County, 25 W. 6th Avenue, Lexington, N.C. 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
