HIGH POINT – Margaret Garris Tucker, 89, was born on Dec. 9, 1932, in Anson County, a daughter to Charlie Brown Garris and Elizabeth Russell Garris. She passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, at her home in High Point.
Margaret worked for over 30 years at Adams-Millis/Sara Lee. She was a faithful member of Hilliard Memorial Baptist Church in High Point, serving as WMU Director, teacher, choir member and in various other positions. Margaret loved God, her family and the blessing of many friends. She will be missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Basil Edward Tucker, who passed away in 2021; her parents; brothers, William Garris, Charles Garris and Julian Garris; sisters, Etta Stafford, Pauline Davis, Clara Sellers, Sarah Phipps and Mae Thompson.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie Everhart (Gary), of Lexington; sister, Eunice Jordan, of Lilesville; grandsons, Chris Tucker and Joseph Tucker; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kailee, Courtney, Khloe and Tristyn.
A funeral service will be held at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, in High Point, NC. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m.
The family asks that memorials in Margaret’s name be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont or to Hilliard Memorial Baptist Church.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on Margaret’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
