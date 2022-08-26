HIGH POINT — Miss Margaret Edwinna Wilson, 103, passed away August 23, 2022 at River Landing.
Margaret was born in Bryson City, Feb. 17, 1919, a daughter of the late Grover and Exie Wilson. She was a very cherished part of the family of J. Robert and Ethel Long and their daughter, Mary. Margaret received her B.A. from Western Carolina and her Master’s degree from University of Tennessee. She was a teacher in Bryson City for several years, was choir director at the Bryson City UMC, president of the Music Club and the Music Supervisor of elementary schools in Swain County. In 1955, Margaret and “Miss Mary” moved to High Point to teach in the city schools. She taught mainly at Ferndale Junior High. Margaret was active in many professional organizations, was initiated into Delta Kappa Gamma and served for many years on the board of Mobil Meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.