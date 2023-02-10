INDIANAPOLIS — Margaret Allred Hart 85, passed away Feb. 3, 2023. She was born Feb. 1, 1938 in High Point, NC, to the late Clarence and June (Moore) Allred. Peggy was a graduate of High Point High School and attended Meredith College. She married Albert Stuart Hart, Oct. 3, 1959. Peggy was a devoted wife and mother and was passionate about reading. She loved volunteering to read to those who were elderly and shut-in. Peggy was an animal lover and devoted contributor to the World WildLife Federation. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Stuart Hart; daughters, Fran Hicks and Allison Key; and grandchildren, Kari Margaret Hicks, Taylor Lee Hicks and Kyle Reese Key. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. www.shirleybrothers.com.
