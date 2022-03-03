HIGH POINT — Marcus Staton Tucker, 50, of High Point, NC, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
He is survived by his daughter, Avery Elizabeth Tucker, and his parents, Mike and Donna Tucker. He is also survived by his sisters, Carrie Tucker Craven (brother-in-law, Tony Craven) and Katie Tucker Haltom (brother-in-law, Guy Haltom) as well as a niece and (many) nephews: Tucker, Dalton, Caroline, and Cooper Craven and Grady and Pacey Haltom.
He is also survived by his uncle Ken Staton (preceded in death by Auntie Lynn Staton) and also survived by aunts Cyndi Staton Patterson and Audrey Staton Pierce (uncle Craig Pierce) all of High Point, NC. Also, Libby Tucker Woodell (uncle Harold Woodell) of Seneca, SC and many loving cousins.
Marcus never met a stranger, and everyone who had the fortune of meeting him knew that he was the light in every room; the absence of the big-hearted love he brought to every conversation and relationship will be greatly missed. From an early age, Marcus was always the jokester. If he wasn’t up to something mischievous or pulling someone’s leg, then you needed to ask what was wrong with him. Just ask his sisters, and especially his mother.
An avid fan of the Dodgers, according to every coach he ever had, Marcus was one of the greatest natural athletes they had ever seen. Once he transitioned into adulthood, he started working as a cook with his father before honing his craft at a succession of restaurants and catering companies throughout his professional career. When not working, Marcus was likely watching baseball or fishing. His friends know that he was a man of many hobbies, though he did prefer some over others.
The accomplishment of which Marcus was most proud was his daughter, Avery. A freshman at North Carolina State University majoring in education, Avery hopes to continue the family tradition of becoming an elementary school teacher. Avery was the person he loved most, and Marcus will proudly be looking down on her as she grows and becomes the young woman she is meant to be.
His funeral will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2817 Abbotts Creek Church Road, High Point, NC 27265 (abbottscreek.org).
A celebration of life visitation will follow in the church’s fellowship hall immediately after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorials to Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Thanks to Baptist Hospital for their loving care of our son and brother.
We covet your prayers and support during this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.