TRINITY — Mamie Kathryn Miller Robbins, 88, of Trinity, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home.
Born May 4, 1933, in Randolph County, she was a daughter of the late William Virgil Miller and the late Effie Floyd Miller. Affectionately known as Kat, she was a longtime member of the Trinity community and was related to almost everyone. She was a homemaker, gardener and wonderful cook who shared many meals with family and friends. Hopewell United Methodist Church was very special to her where she was an active member of the Methodist Women. Kat loved to play the piano. She taught several children in the community to play over the years. Kat enjoyed playing for the church services as a way of sharing her gift to God. She truly loved her family, both immediate and extended, and cherished every opportunity to spend with them.
Kat is survived by her son, Randy Robbins and wife Lisa of Trinity; sisters, Shirley Clark and husband Douglas, Brenda Kennedy and husband Mike, and Rachel Trexler and husband Ronnie all of Trinity; grandsons, Daniel Robbins, and Justin Robbins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Levi Robbins in 2009; brothers, Clinton Miller and Bud Miller.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hopewell United Methodist Church with Rev. Joshua Barnes officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the committal service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Methodist Women’s Ministry, 4512 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.