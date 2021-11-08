HIGH POINT – Mrs. Majorie H. Meredith, 90, a former resident of Hodgin St., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Majorie was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Camak, Georgia, a daughter of the late Robert Lee Hendrick and Annie Ruth Norris Hendrick. She was a nursing assistant, retiring from Graybrier Nursing Home. Marjorie was a member of Burton Street Missionary Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Meredith, and several siblings.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry Thomas, Ray Thomas and Robert Tucker; two grandchildren, Desiree Pass and Holly Thomas Conrad; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Nickolas Pass; and a brother, Farris Hendrick.
A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Meredith family.
