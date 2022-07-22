LEXINGTON — MaeBelle McMahan Hogue, 77, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1945, in Bryson City and was the daughter of the late Clarence Velmer and Illa Taylor McMahan. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and had worked many years as a certified nurse’s assistant. When her health permitted, she was a member of Temple Heights Baptist Church in Trinity. MaeBelle will be remembered as the world’s greatest cook, especially her biscuits and banana pudding. She was a devoted caregiver and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

