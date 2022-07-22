LEXINGTON — MaeBelle McMahan Hogue, 77, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 1, 1945, in Bryson City and was the daughter of the late Clarence Velmer and Illa Taylor McMahan. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and had worked many years as a certified nurse’s assistant. When her health permitted, she was a member of Temple Heights Baptist Church in Trinity. MaeBelle will be remembered as the world’s greatest cook, especially her biscuits and banana pudding. She was a devoted caregiver and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia Hogue; grandchildren, Holly and Heather Hogue and Jonathan Hogue; sister, Wilma Mize; and five brothers, Robert McMahan, Ray McMahan, Leroy McMahan, R.B. McMahan, and Billy Joe McMahan.
MaeBelle is survived by her husband, Ronald “Rick” Hogue, whom she married on April 16, 1965; daughter, Susan Grainger (Eddie) of Lexington; son, Tony Hogue (Sheila) of Mt. Gilead; three grandchildren, Carinah Boyles (Jordan), Josh Grainger, and Valerie Hogue; two great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Boyles and Raylan Boyles; two sisters, Daisy Grant of Thomasville and Glenda Knul of Randleman; two brothers, Clyde McMahan (Wanda) of Archdale and Samuel McMahan (Rose) of Bryson City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating MaeBelle’s life will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Bethel Hill Baptist Church in Topton, NC, with her brother, Rev. Samuel McMahan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hogue family.
