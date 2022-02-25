THOMASVILLE — Madlyn Carol Dupree, age 79, died on Feb. 21, 2022. She was born in Ft. Payne, Alabama, on June 7, 1942, to Doyle Dupree and Nell Ridgeway Dupree.
Carol worked for many years at Amos Hosiery. She loved having a Dr. Pepper and peppermint candy while watching Elvis Presley, doing word finds, or sewing. All who knew her will miss her.
Her niece, Penny Miller, and husband Mark, and her nephew, Martin Dupree, survive Carol. In addition to her parents, her brothers and sister preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville, on Tuesday, March 1, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Floral Garden in High Point.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 12-12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com -select obituaries.
