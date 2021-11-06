HIGH POINT — Madeline Fowler, age 100, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021 peacefully in her home.
Madeline, born on Sept. 7, 1921 to Hobert Lee Sr & Georgia Farabee Lee in Winston Salem, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Madeline went on to graduate from High Point High School and later attended Smith Business College.
In 1939 she married B.C. Fowler and the two were inseparable from that point on. Madeline and B.C. were married for over 53 years and had two children, Robert and Rebecca.
Madeline was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children, raising both of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else — a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
In addition to her family, Madeline cared deeply for her community and for many years volunteered with the Red Cross, Mobile Meals, the High Point Literary League, the Furniture City Women’s Club and was also a Paul Harris Fellow. Madeline was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church.
Madeline was predeceased by her husband B.C. Fowler, her sisters Helen McCurry, Juanita Williams, Geraldine Tobin, and her brother Hobert Lee Jr.
She is survived by her son Robert Fowler and his wife Dee; her daughter Rebecca Hedgecock and her three daughters Ericka Hedgecock Saurit, April Nandigam, and Amy Hedgecock; as well as three great grandchildren Caleb Littleton, Asher Littleton, and Samuel Pugh.
A Celebration of Madeline’s life will be held Monday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home, 976 Phillips Ave., by Rev. Charlie Patrick. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Madeline’s name to Hospice of the Piedmont or a charity of your choosing.
