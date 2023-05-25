HPTNWS- 5-26-23 PETERS, MAC.jpg

HIGH POINT— Mac Ray Peters, 87, passed away on May 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 27, 1935, in Aberdeen, NC to the late Lloyd Thomas Peters and Sudie Farmer Peters. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jack Brown.

He graduated from Aberdeen High School and attended Elon College. He was credit manager for several companies and proudly served in the National Guard for six years. Mac was an active member of First United Methodist Church, participating in the Wesley Class and Methodist Men and serving as an usher captain.

Trending Videos