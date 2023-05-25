HIGH POINT— Mac Ray Peters, 87, passed away on May 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 27, 1935, in Aberdeen, NC to the late Lloyd Thomas Peters and Sudie Farmer Peters. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jack Brown.
He graduated from Aberdeen High School and attended Elon College. He was credit manager for several companies and proudly served in the National Guard for six years. Mac was an active member of First United Methodist Church, participating in the Wesley Class and Methodist Men and serving as an usher captain.
On August 23, 1959, he married the love of his life, Leah Samuels. Surviving are his wife, Leah; sons Keith and Craig (Stephanie) Peters; two precious grandchildren Nathan and Miriam Peters; sisters-in-law Pat Brown and Linda (Bill) Davidson; nieces and nephews Allison (Paul) Blanchard, Woody Brown, Jodi Davidson, and Michael Davidson; and great nephew and nieces Alex, Molly, and Margaux Blanchard.
Our sincere thanks to our caregivers Mazia, Demitrie, Anna, Brenda, Ana, Marianella, Guadalupe, Sabita, Silvia, Tamiko, Sherry, and Savitrie. Thanks also to special friend Mercedes.
Our journey was made much easier by the many acts of kindness of the ladies of Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of High Point on Sunday,
May 28 at 2 p.m. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Debra Swing. The family will receive friends following the service in the Epworth Room.
ln lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry, 512 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27260 or Hospice of the Piedmont, l80l Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.