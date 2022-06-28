THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Mabel Turner White of Thomasville went home to be with her Lord in the early morning of Monday, June 27 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. She was born Mabel Juanita in Thomasville, NC on Nov. 23, 1919 to the late Earl T. Turner and Leona Allred Turner.
She was a beloved member of Midway School Road Baptist Church and she had a strong faith and enduring love for her savior Jesus Christ. Mabel was heavily involved with the church while her health permitted and she greatly treasured her church family who joyously celebrated her 100th birthday in 2019. She greatly enjoyed working in her yard, especially mowing which she did until age 94 and she loved decorating for holidays and cooking for family and friends. Mabel was a great conversationalist with a wonderful laugh and an extensive knowledge of the history of Thomasville.
She had worked many years at Stylecraft Textile Mill until retiring with her husband Dillard. They enjoyed traveling and sight-seeing along the eastern US. She was married to Dillard Ambrose White of Surry County on July 3, 1948 until his death in 1998 on April 12, a few months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Max T. Turner, and first husband John Woodrow Atchison who was killed in action in Sicily, Italy on April 24, 1944.
She was survived by her loving son, Leslie Atchison and grandsons Sean Atchison and Jacob Loflin of Thomasville and a granddaughter, Mrs. Tammy Atchison, husband Matthew H. Smith, of Greenville NC and a half brother, Earl T. Turner Jr. of Thomasville.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Robert Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Midway School Road Baptist Church, 6735 Midway School Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
