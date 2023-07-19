HIGH POINT — Mabel Claire Neister Greer, 95, peacefully entered eternal life on July 10 after a long and meaningful life of service.
Mabel was born in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of Aubrey and Mildred Neister and big sister to her only brother Frank (married to Betty). Mabel enjoyed a happy childhood. She spoke often of how her parents provided all that she and Frank needed and many things they didn’t even know they wanted, including a bunny one Easter. Her teenage years were filled with memories of how her parents served the soldiers at Camp Croft during World War II. She graduated from Spartanburg High School and Lander College in Greenwood, SC. In 1946, she went on a blind date with Edward Cleveland Greer. Immediately following her college graduation, Ed and Mabel married on June 29, 1948, and moved to High Point, NC.
Ed and Mabel involved themselves in the life of First United Methodist Church in High Point. Mabel loved the communities of the Hays Bible Class, Disciple Bible Study, the Bereavement Committee, and Bible Study Fellowship. She was heavily involved in making sure that our furniture market guests were well-fed through the Parson’s Table Ministry. She was active in her women’s circle group and served as president of the United Methodist Women. She served as President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army.
Mabel was a homemaker and worked outside of the home in the High Point City Schools. She served the students of Johnson Street Elementary, High Point Central, and Kirkman Park Elementary as a teacher’s assistant.
Many happy moments were spent with the members of the Bridge Club. The card game was not of importance, but rather the fellowship of good friends and fabulous food. Members of this group also traveled together to see our United States.
Together Ed and Mabel had four children. Ed Greer (married to Deborah), the late Steve Greer, Dale Greer, and Claire Greer Collins (married to David). Mabel provided an example of unconditional love, no matter how much trouble her children created for themselves. She provided unwavering support, a fun sense of humor, and kindness to all. She did her best to provide everything that was needed, and things that were not even imagined.
Her grandchildren, Morgan (married to Christine) Greer, Tyler Rutherford, Anna Collins, and Julia Collins, and great-grandchildren, Kate Rutherford and Sage Rutherford, were a true delight to her. She loved each visit with them, creating special times that will always stay with them: special books, fireflies, ice cream at 10 p.m., and even renting a kitten. Mabel leaves a legacy to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that together times are the best.
Ed and Mabel moved to River Landing in Colfax in 2013. The residents and staff surrounded them for many occasions, including the celebration of their 75th wedding anniversary on June 29. Mabel is survived by the nurses, CNA’s, staff, and caregivers of Muirfield, all of whom she considered family. Thanks for the daily love, care, and patience.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m., at River Landing at Sandy Ridge with Pastor Robbin Mundy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27262), the Salvation Army of High Point (301 W. Green Street, High Point, NC 27260), or to Brightspire Foundation (2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC 27235).
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Greer family.
