HIGH POINT — Mabel Claire Neister Greer, 95, peacefully entered eternal life on July 10 after a long and meaningful life of service.

Mabel was born in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of Aubrey and Mildred Neister and big sister to her only brother Frank (married to Betty). Mabel enjoyed a happy childhood. She spoke often of how her parents provided all that she and Frank needed and many things they didn’t even know they wanted, including a bunny one Easter. Her teenage years were filled with memories of how her parents served the soldiers at Camp Croft during World War II. She graduated from Spartanburg High School and Lander College in Greenwood, SC. In 1946, she went on a blind date with Edward Cleveland Greer. Immediately following her college graduation, Ed and Mabel married on June 29, 1948, and moved to High Point, NC.