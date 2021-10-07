HIGH POINT– Deaconess Mabel Earline Dodd Mobley, 90, passed away on Thursday,
Sept. 30, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. She was born on April 5, 1931 in Pinnacle, NC to the late Elbert L. Dodd and Leander Irene Tatum Dodd. In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Charlie Mobley; her siblings, Frances Holloway, Louis Dodd, Bertha Hughes, Virginia Seay, and Glenda McCarthur; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Mabel was a faithful member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she served as a deaconess and Sunday School teacher.
Surviving family members to cherish her memories are one daughter, Vanessa Mobley of the home; one son, Raymond (Pamela) Mobley of High Point, NC; one granddaughter, Brianna N. Mobley of High Point, NC; one sister, Edna Pauline Sbeitan of Harrisburg, PA; one brother, Daniel Dodd of Louisville, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, faithful friends; and The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 715 West Willis Avenue. Interment will follow at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mobley family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.