ARCHDALE — Mr. Manning Jennings “M.J.” Quick, 89, resident of Archdale, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Mr. Quick was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina on Feb. 29, 1932 to Manning A. Quick and Eliza Belle Quick. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Luther Quick, in 1998, to whom he was married on Dec. 30, 1954. Also preceding him in death was his only son, Chauncey A. Quick in 2017; son-in-law, Rick Pinto in 2018; sister, Bonnie Quick Matthews; mother-in-law, Florence D. Savage; and brother-in-law, Ralph Luther.
M.J. was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country for 8 years, including the Korean Conflict. He was employed with Carolina Container Company in High Point for 38 years, retiring in 1995. He had a passion for riding Harley Davidson motorcycles when he was younger, watching automobile racing, listening to Bluegrass and “Old Country” music (especially Johnny Cash), watching western movies and spending time with his family. Family was very important to him and he will be greatly missed by his children, son-in-law, grandchildren, and his many friends.
Surviving are his three daughters, Sharon Quick of Archdale, Tonya Quick Pinto of Mint Hill, and Sheila Quick Wynn and husband Jim of Archdale; four grandchildren, Elise Q. McDowell and husband Ches of Lexington, Sophia Pinto and Gabrielle Pinto both of Wilmington, and Alina Pinto of Mint Hill; three great grandchildren; twins Mary Jennings “M.J.” McDowell and Beau McDowell and Duke McDowell.
The family would like to express gratitude to all his many friends and neighbors for checking on him, either with phone calls or stopping by for visits. Also special thanks is extended to Hospice of Randolph and Hospice of the Piedmont, Advanced Home Healthcare Nursing and Therapy staff, and Dr. Hendren Bajillan with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-Internal Medicine Westchester in High Point for the care they provided.
Mr. Quick will lie in state from noon on Thursday until 5 p.m. on Saturday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale for any that would like to pay their respects. A private funeral and committal service will be held on Sunday.
The family requests if anyone would like to send flowers, please contact Always in Bloom Florist in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, or Hospice of the Piedmont. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
