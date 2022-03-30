HIGH POINT — Lyso L. Hunt was born to the late Bertie M. and George Hunt Jr. August 11, 1958. He peacefully fell asleep in death Tuesday March 29, 2022 at Hunter McGuire VA Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Lyso was also preceded in death by his sister Darlene McDonald and brother Jose’ Martin.
Gogo as he was called by family and friends was charismatic and had a contagious smile. He had a love for carpentry and watching western movies. Lyso attended High Point public schools and served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Eboni Littlejohn (Gerard), his grand-daughter
Mia and grandson Tyson of Concord NC. Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters Gertrude Wall, Sonya Hunt-Little, Vanessa Perry (Ronald), Angela McQueen (Dwan) all of High Point, Brenda Edward (Lester) of New York. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday April 2, 2022. Please contact family for further details.
