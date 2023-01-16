HPTNWS- 1-17-23 SIZEMORE, LYNNE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Lynne was born in Washington DC, August 2, 1944. Her father, Frank J. Jr., was serving in the Navy after marrying her mother, Jane Cameron Sizemore.

After the move back home to High Point where two sibling brothers were added to the family, Lynne eventually attended Salem Academy for high school and Keuka College and UNC Chapel Hill for college. In 1968 she was an Army civilian hire for military service clubs in Korea, where she also visited Cambodia and Thailand. On her return to the US, she moved to Raleigh, teaching for a time before being appointed by the Governor as director of the Bureau of Tourism, including supervising and establishing welcome centers across the State.

