HIGH POINT — Lynne was born in Washington DC, August 2, 1944. Her father, Frank J. Jr., was serving in the Navy after marrying her mother, Jane Cameron Sizemore.
After the move back home to High Point where two sibling brothers were added to the family, Lynne eventually attended Salem Academy for high school and Keuka College and UNC Chapel Hill for college. In 1968 she was an Army civilian hire for military service clubs in Korea, where she also visited Cambodia and Thailand. On her return to the US, she moved to Raleigh, teaching for a time before being appointed by the Governor as director of the Bureau of Tourism, including supervising and establishing welcome centers across the State.
Later, she became a teacher at St. Timothy’s, instructing students in English literature and drama, directing many student performed plays. After retirement, she continued to privately tutor. She attended Benson Memorial Methodist Church. The church cared for her in beautiful ways. Her home church and the family home church in High Point was Wesley Memorial Methodist church.
Lynne left many beautiful letters, Asian art, poems and meditations, as well as special messages to her nieces and nephews, her love and creativity at work. Lynne loved her family and her family loved her. She also had a passion for Starbucks.
Lynne is survived by her brothers, Frank Julian “Trip” Sizemore III (Laurie) and Donald Farish “Don” Sizemore (Carolyn), their families, including Lynne’s eight nieces and nephews, ten great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her father and mother, her aunt and uncle Ruby and Don Cameron, her aunt and uncle Farrish and Marion Cochran.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue in High Point. A short graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery alongside her parents.
Along with flowers, donations are welcome to the drama program at St. Timothy’s School, 4523 Six Forks Road, Raleigh NC 27609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.