HIGH POINT — Ms. Lynette Yvonne Gilchrist unexpectantly departed this earthly life to sleep awaiting Jesus’ return on Monday November 1, 2021, at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital. She was born on July 11, 1974, the daughter of Linda Bethea and the late Jake McRae.
Fondly nicknamed “Nu Bug” by her father, Lynette finished her elementary education at Baldwin’s Chapel Church School, and was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1992. Lynette was always industrious, starting work at Burger King at 14. She was a lover of children and worked as a pre-school teacher at Baldwin’s Chapel Kindergarten for many years. She had a full career, spanning service at General Electric, Hubbell Industrial Controls, and Paul Brayton Designs where her employers and co-workers loved her immensely. Lynette worked hard, exuded effervescent joy, and loved deeply. Everyone that knows Lynette knows that she loves big. She planted a legacy of love with her sons and showered them, her grandchildren, siblings, and family members with endless memories through her love languages of giving gifts and quality time at home and meticulously planned family vacations.
Lynette leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mrs. Linda (Ben) Bethea who loves her beyond words and will miss her very much; her siblings, Christopher (Cynthia) Gilchrist, Johnetta (Antonio) Ross, Clara (Walter) Harden, Travis Waden, Steve (Charlene) McRae, Ryan Dumas, Shawn Dumas, Jerry McRae, Cynthia Snyder, Page Snyder, Valerie McRae; her sons, LaRondré Davis, Dijonté Davis, and Anthony Cunningham; her partner, Joseph Burns; six grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces; and a host of additional family members and friends who adored her.
Funeral service will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Baldwin’s Chapel Education Center. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no Public Viewing.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gilchrist family at
In lieu of flowers a fund is being established for her grandchildren
Cash App: $Lynette’sGrands
The wearing of Mask is required for duration of service.
