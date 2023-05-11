THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Lynda Lou Wilson Stephens, 84, a resident of Thomasville and formerly of Leland, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Davidson Health and Rehab Center in Lexington. She was born on Nov. 5, 1938 in Columbus County to the late Etha Mae Strickland Wilson and Clarence Oscar Wilson. Lynda was a member of Long Leaf Baptist Church in Wilmington. She enjoyed traveling, solving crossword puzzles, and spending time with her special dogs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Julian “JP” Pitman Stephens, and three siblings, Delila Parrott, Junior Wilson, and Spencer Tracy Wilson.
Surviving is her daughter, Wanda Mabe and husband Freddy of Thomasville; two sons, Jeff Hilbourn and wife Regina and Stacey Hilbourn and wife Donna, both of Thomasville; five grandchildren, Monica Owens and husband Donnie, Kerri Pham and husband Nam, Korey Hilbourn and wife Kirby, Landon Hilbourn, and Mason Hilbourn; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Noah, and Benjamin; three siblings, Amelda Johnson of Cerro Gordo, NC, Crockett Wilson and wife Sue of Cerro Gordo, NC and Lacy Wilson and wife Judy of Whiteville, NC; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.