THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Lynda Johnson Stephens, 77, of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Grayson Creek Assisted Living in Lexington. She was born on Jan. 4, 1946 in Davidson County, NC to Niven Decater Johnson and Mamie Irene Coggins Johnson. She worked for 20+ years at Kayby Mills in Thomasville and later she worked at Community General Hospital in Thomasville in the Dietician Office.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James (Jim) Robert Stephens on May 21, 2021; her daughter, Stephanie Stephens; and her sisters, Dorothy Wagoner and Juanita Burkhardt.