THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Lynda Johnson Stephens, 77, of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Grayson Creek Assisted Living in Lexington. She was born on Jan. 4, 1946 in Davidson County, NC to Niven Decater Johnson and Mamie Irene Coggins Johnson. She worked for 20+ years at Kayby Mills in Thomasville and later she worked at Community General Hospital in Thomasville in the Dietician Office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James (Jim) Robert Stephens on May 21, 2021; her daughter, Stephanie Stephens; and her sisters, Dorothy Wagoner and Juanita Burkhardt.
Surviving is her daughter, Jamie Stephens Miller and husband Dwayne of Winston-Salem, grandchildren, Jonathan Miller (Jessica), Brian Miller (Lacy), Amanda Tilley (Michael), Sabrina Johnson and Robert (Bubba) Johnson. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Aileen Meredith of Thomasville.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Stephens will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the graveside service. The family will be at the funeral home on Monday,
July 17, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
