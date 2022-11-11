HIGH POINT — Lucius “Sonny” Johnson Sr., 90 died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Abotts Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.
Sonny was born in McColl,, South Carolina on Sept. 24, 1932 to the late Walker Johnson and Beulah Scott Johnson. In addition to his parents his wife, Mary Scott Johnson preceded him in death in 2000; his son, Lucius “Sparky” Johnson preceded him in 1992; also his twin brother, Rufus “Biggie” Johnson he deceased apart from his wife Betty Johnson and 6 other brothers and 2 sisters preceded with him.
Sonny was a very faithful man; he loved spending time at Whispering Hope Baptist Church when he was able to attend. He was very dedicated to Marsh Furniture Company for 42 years. His favorite things to do was make coffee and watch any kind of sport that would come on the television such as Soap operas, operas, baseball, football, basketball. He was a very caring man when it came to family, friends, and his 2 pets. He would always give the shirt off his back if someone really needed it.
Lucius Sonny Johnson left behind a son, Johnny Johnson; three grandchildren, Laura Johnson and her spouse Larry Jewell, Jonathan Johnson and his fiancée Miranda Osborne and Christina Johnson; also left behind four great grandkids, Alexius Jewell and her spouse Brandon Tucker, Maleya Whisnant, Jacob Jewell, and Allie Jewell and one great-great grandchild, Kolton Tucker.
The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service. Officiating will be Reverend Roger Carmichael and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point.
Memorial donations are requested to Whispering Hope Baptist Church, 300 E. Springfield Road, High Point, NC 27263.
