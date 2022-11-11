HPTNWS- 11-12-22 JOHNSON, LUCIUS SR.jpg

HIGH POINT — Lucius “Sonny” Johnson Sr., 90 died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Abotts Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.

Sonny was born in McColl,, South Carolina on Sept. 24, 1932 to the late Walker Johnson and Beulah Scott Johnson. In addition to his parents his wife, Mary Scott Johnson preceded him in death in 2000; his son, Lucius “Sparky” Johnson preceded him in 1992; also his twin brother, Rufus “Biggie” Johnson he deceased apart from his wife Betty Johnson and 6 other brothers and 2 sisters preceded with him.

