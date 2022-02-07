HIGH POINT — Mrs. Lucille May Key Shaw, 89, a resident of Thomasville, died Feb. 5, 2022, of natural causes at her daughter’s home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Dobson, a daughter to Oscar B. and Emily Mae Jackson Key. On April 14, 1984, she married Fred Russell Shaw, who preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2014. A son, Ray Patterson, two sisters and one brother also preceded her.
Surviving are her three children, Farrell Monroe Comer, of Jamestown, Rickey Randolph Comer, of Alabama, and Porchia Elaine Loggins, of Thomasville; as well as multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren
and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, with Rev. Rick Shoemaker officiating. The interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.