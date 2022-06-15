HIGH POINT — Lucille Ethel Nelson, a long time resident of High Point, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia after a long illness.
Lucy was born on Jan. 16, 1924 near Raleigh, North Carolina to Mattie Lou (Hucklebee) and Tryon Perry Weathers of Raleigh. At a young age Lucy and Mattie Lou moved to High Point.
Lucy is survived by son John Nelson, grandchildren Jackie Kanoy, Garett Nelson (Alison) and Alex Nelson, and great grandchildren Payton Nelson, Connor Nelson, and Misty Long.
Lucy loved music and dancing, even working during WWII as a singer for the USO in Florida. She spent many years working in sales for Sears Roebuck and Company and Kagan’s Furniture Galleries in High Point, and was also a long time member of Emerywood Baptist Church.
Lucy was preceded in death by daughter Judy Fowler Anders, and siblings Joretta Wellons, Betty Hunt, and Bobby Whedbee. The body was cremated, and a private family service to inter the ashes will be held later at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.
