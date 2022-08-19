HPTNWS- 8-20-22 SIMPSON, LOYD.jpg

TRINITY — Loyd M. Simpson, 90, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health.

He was born April 17, 1932, in Norwood, North Carolina, and was the son of the late George A. Simpson and Helen V. Aycock Simpson. He graduated from Norwood High School Class of 1950 and attended Mitchell Junior College, Appalachian State Teachers’ College and Pfeiffer College and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

