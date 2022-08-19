TRINITY — Loyd M. Simpson, 90, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health.
He was born April 17, 1932, in Norwood, North Carolina, and was the son of the late George A. Simpson and Helen V. Aycock Simpson. He graduated from Norwood High School Class of 1950 and attended Mitchell Junior College, Appalachian State Teachers’ College and Pfeiffer College and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
Loyd spent 34 years in education beginning his career in 1957 at Millingport High School where he taught English and Physical Education and coached the basketball and baseball teams. In 1960, he started teaching Physical Education, Math and Social Studies at Trinity Middle School.
While there, he organized their first athletic program. He served as basketball, and football coach and athletic director with Archdale-Trinity Middle School where he retired in 1991. He served in the U.S. Army as part of the 101st Airborne — Screaming Eagles. He was formerly a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and Lay Leader and was currently a member of Mt. Gilead Church in Trinity where he served as a Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William J. Simpson, Raymond A. Simpson and Lester T. Simpson.
Loyd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Boykin Simpson, whom he married on Nov. 17, 1953; daughter, Deborah S. Warren (Austin) of Denton; two sons, Everett L. Simpson (Lien) of Thomasville and Steve S. Simpson (Shelley) of High Point; seven grandchildren, Lisa Matney (Joe), Mark Warren (Angie), Andrea Simpson, Christopher Simpson, Eric Simpson, Ethan Simpson (Catlin) and Erin Simpson; and two great-grandchildren, Zoe Matney and Grady Matney.
Memorial service celebrating Loyd’s life will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Norman Weeks officiating,
The family will receive friends from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Gilead Church, 4736 Mt. Gilead Church Road, Sophia, NC 27350.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Simpson family.
