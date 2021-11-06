HIGH POINT — A funeral service for Mrs. Louvene J. Cooper will be held on Sunday, November 14th, at 3 PM at Green Street Baptist Church. Green Street Baptist Church is located at 303 Rotary Drive in High Point. Mrs. Cooper, a long time resident of High Point, passed away on August 29th of this year.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- How sweet the sound
- HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: High Point man killed his paramour in 1908
- Officials: NC middle school students steal teacher's car
- School board rejects county map
- Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
- Jones with 3 picks, App State defeats Arkansas St. 48-14
- Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons, 58-55
- Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Most Popular
Articles
- Larry Lee Tyndall
- City Public Services director to retire
- Two hired to run food hall
- Open Door clinic provides health care for the homeless
- Ledford rallies past Central Davidson
- Salvation Army to hold furniture sale
- HPU women survive in exhibition win
- Dwane Taylor
- 2020 sees fewer drivers, wrecks but more deaths
- Premier events return to hardwood this month
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.