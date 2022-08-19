HIGH POINT — Mrs. Louise B. Leonard, 93, calmly and peacefully passed away on August 17, 2022 at Trellis Hospice Care in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Louise was born on June 4, 1929 in Guilford County North Carolina where she attended local schools and graduated from Sedge Garden High School. Until four years ago, Louise and the living members of her class still celebrated their class reunion.
In 1949, Louise met, fell in love with, and married Grady W. (Jack) Leonard who remained her faithful partner until Jack’s death in 2012. Louise maintained that she “tamed” Jack and by all accounts, she wasn’t wrong.
The highlight of Louise’s working career came when she joined the wonderful Special Services team at the Presbyterian Home in High Point. She retired from the Presbyterian Home in 1997 but spent 22 years working closely with her steadfast friends Catherine Favor, Lib Linker, and Michelle Seagraves to make sure the residents had plenty of activities to keep them mischief free and youthful. When River Landing in High Point was beginning, Louise added another two years to her career marketing this exciting new retirement community in Sandy Ridge.
Louise loved the life she and Jack built, and eventually began trail riding the Moses Cone Estate horse trails in Blowing Rock with him. They were happiest in the mountains of North Carolina, celebrating their anniversary at the beach, and they were known as a loving, generous couple who never met strangers.
Louise was known for her boundless energy, her loyalty to lifelong friends, the closeness of her Sunday School class at Covenant Church United Methodist, and the delight of being GrandMa Louise. Louise also loved her furry four-legged friends; especially the family dogs, grand dogs, horses, and her two pet goats. The goats never gave the love back that Louise expected! Louise cherished being a grandmother to Lauren and Evan, and took great delight in giving them a country taste of their upbringing with her vegetable gardens, horses, ornery goats, and strawberry pies.
Survivors include son Dennis Leonard of Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter Lauren (Michael) Lee of Nashville, Tennessee; and grandson Evan (Caitlin) Leonard of Chicago, Illinois. Louise is predeceased by her husband Jack Leonard, her mother Sula Blackwell, and her brother Raymond Blackwell.
The family would like to sincerely thank Jeff and Sylvia Stewart for their unwavering kindness to Louise, the Covenant Church family, and Courtney Steele of Westchester Harbour at Providence Place.
A celebration of Louise’s life will be held in mid-October in High Point and she requested, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265.
