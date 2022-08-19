HPTNWS- 8-20-22 LEONARD, LOUISE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Louise B. Leonard, 93, calmly and peacefully passed away on August 17, 2022 at Trellis Hospice Care in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Louise was born on June 4, 1929 in Guilford County North Carolina where she attended local schools and graduated from Sedge Garden High School. Until four years ago, Louise and the living members of her class still celebrated their class reunion.

