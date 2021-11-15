JAMESTOWN — Katherine Louise Trivette Cromer, 95, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Adam Farms Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown.
She was born March 11, 1926, in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late David Morgan and Minnie Hill Trivette. She was a member of Green Street Baptist Church and retired from Acme Sample Books, where she assembled swatch samples. For many years, when in good health, Louise enjoyed her daily breakfast trips to McDonald’s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.E. “Bill” Cromer; sisters, Mary Lou Sutton, Doris Grant and Joann Lowe; brother, James Trivette; and two nephews, Carly and Ronnie.
Louise is survived by a special niece, Wanda Lowe, who cared for her, and other nieces and nephews, Andrea, Elaine, Sheila, Kevin, Jill, Cathy, Laurie, Lisa, Jimmy, David and Mark.
A funeral service celebrating Louise’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Louise’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Cromer family.
