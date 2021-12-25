THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Frances Louise Cody Gilliland, age 91, passed away at her home on
Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, after years of declining health, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1930, to Curtis Elwood Cody and Jessie Annie Trotter Cody, and grew up in the Jackson Creek community in Randolph County.
Louise was an excellent seamstress and retired from Carson Furniture. She was an active, dedicated member of Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, which she attended most of her adult life. She served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Woman’s Missionary Union and in other capacities at the church.
On July 3, 1948, she married William Lee Gilliland, who preceded her in death exactly 60 years later on July 3, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Cody, and her firstborn son, Douglas Lee (Doug) Gilliland, on May 28, 2013.
Survivors include, her son, Terry Gilliland and wife Rebecca; daughter-in-law, Patsy Gilliland; grandchildren, Tracie Gilliland Ward and husband Eddie, and Randall Gilliland; great-grandchildren, Amelia Ward, Noah Gilliland and Gracie Gilliland; and her sister, Nancy Cody Grubb.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, with Rev. Gary Myers and Rev. Robert Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Thursday one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home of Terry Gilliland.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Davidson County for the care, love and support provided to Louise and the family during these difficult times. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County or to Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
