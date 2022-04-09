HIGH POINT— Louise Campbell, 85, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Pittsford, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on April 20 at 3 p.m.
She is survived by husband John of 62 years; son Scott (Nicole), and granddaughter Anna.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church or charity of your choice. To share a memory of Louise or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
