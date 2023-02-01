TRINITY — Louis Vernon Dow, age 76, passed away Jan. 30, 2023, at High Point Regional Hospital. He was born in Quebec Canada on August 26, 1946, the son of the late Vernon Dow and Pearl Hottot.

Louis lived in Quebec and Nova Scotia working as a commercial fisherman fishing in the North Atlantic. During his tenure as captain, he never lost a man or a boat. After moving to NC, he worked delivering large commercial vehicles. Louis was a devout member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting.

