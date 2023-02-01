TRINITY — Louis Vernon Dow, age 76, passed away Jan. 30, 2023, at High Point Regional Hospital. He was born in Quebec Canada on August 26, 1946, the son of the late Vernon Dow and Pearl Hottot.
Louis lived in Quebec and Nova Scotia working as a commercial fisherman fishing in the North Atlantic. During his tenure as captain, he never lost a man or a boat. After moving to NC, he worked delivering large commercial vehicles. Louis was a devout member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting.
Louis is survived by his wife, Janet Dow; son, Adam Dow of Trinity; daughter, Amanda Dow of New Brunswick Canada; brothers, Phillip and Dennis Dow of New Brunswick Canada, Bobby Dow of Alberta Canada; and sister, Donna Dow of Alberta Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Perry Dow.
A celebration of life service will be held at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, 3673 Hoover Hill Rd, Trinity, NC 27370 at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023, with Pastors Michael Thames and Randy Quate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation, 120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting.
