SOPHIA — Louis Graham “Gray” Warren Jr, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 10, 1956, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Gray was the son of EllaVee Riggans Warren and the late Louis Graham Warren Sr. After moving to Sophia, North Carolina in the early 1980’s Gray worked at NAPA Auto Parts for several years before he was able to pursue his passion for auto racing when he was hired at Bill Davis Racing. Although he spent time as part of the BDR pit crew, which he thoroughly enjoyed, and then later as a parts manager, his job far exceeded those titles. He was so proud of that organization and was often asked to give tours to potential sponsors, civic groups, and church groups. When Bill Davis Racing closed their doors, another door opened for Gray at Richard Childress Racing, and most recently at Childress Vineyards. In addition to auto racing, Gray loved high school athletics and college baseball. He absolutely loved Randleman High School athletics, and you could find him every Friday night eating a pre-game meal with the “Randleman Touchdown Club” at P&J’s Diner before helping Tommy McDonald announce the home football games. He was also part of the Sports Tone Staff, and enjoyed broadcasting Randolph County Sports. When Gray was not at the race shop or a ballgame, he enjoyed vacationing with his family and friends in North Myrtle Beach and listening to his beloved beach music.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Plumlee Warren, whom he married June 23, 1984, of the home. In addition to his wife, Gray is survived by his twin sons; Kyle Warren, and wife Sara, of Archdale, Ben Warren, and wife Caitlin, of Asheboro; two brothers, Mike Warren, and wife Kim, of Pleasant Hill, NC, and Tim Warren of Nashville, NC; his mother, EllaVee Warren, of Roanoke Rapids; his two grandsons, Lukas and Emmett Warren; and his two brothers-in-law, Mark Plumlee of Archdale, and Gary Plumlee, and wife Terri, of Sophia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to celebrate Gray’s life will be held on Thursday Oct. 14, 2021 at 11 at Marlboro Friends Meeting with Pastor Ray Luther officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
The family asks that those attending the memorial service and visitation please follow CDC guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Gray’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, 419 S Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Wesley Long Cancer Center, and Authora Care, for their love and compassion during Gray’s final days.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Warren family.
