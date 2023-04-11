ARCHDALE — Lorraine Nelson McKinnon, 88, a resident of Archdale, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born on October 13, 1934, in Forsyth County, to the late Thurman Nelson and Jettie Mabe Nelson. Lorraine graduated from Fair Grove High School and was a member of Cid United Methodist and later in life, became a member of Allen Jay Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening and working in her flowers. Lorraine also enjoyed sewing, traveling to the beach and mountains, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin McKinnon on March 18, 2014; an infant sister Helen Nelson; two brothers, William Nelson and Jonie “Neil” Nelson.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, Terry Younts and wife Debi of Statesville, Gary Younts and wife Melanie of Bolivia; three daughters, Johnna Safriet and husband Charlie of Archdale, Teresa Proctor and fiancé William Ocasio of Archdale, Kristie Driggers and husband Perry of High Point; eleven grandchildren, Amanda, Jamie, Jeremy, Jason, Brittany, Madison, MacKenzie, Mason, Heather, Gary, Keri; seventeen great-grandchildren. Lorraine will be missed by all those who knew her.
