CAPE MAY, NJ — Lori Hall, age 79, of Cape May, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lori was born in High Point, NC, to the late Rodger and Iris Smith Jones.
Lori was a staunch supporter of small businesses and spent a career owning and managing many business ventures in Maryland, where she also served as the president of the Business & Professional Women’s Association of Montgomery County. After relocating to New Jersey, she enjoyed her work at Historic Cold Spring Village and met many business owners in her current role as Office Secretary at the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce. Along with her parents, Lori is predeceased by her brother, Alex. Surviving Lori are her children, Jay (Dawn) Hall, of Mt. Airy, Maryland, and Jill (David) Griffith, of Cape May; two grandsons, Christopher Griffith and Jacob Hall; one great-grandson, Nathan Griffith; her lifelong best friend, Nancy (Ben) Stewart, of High Point, NC; and favorite companion Sweet Pea. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Austimspeaks.org.
