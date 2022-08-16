HIGH POINT — Loretta Young Pierman, 82, of High Point, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Westchester Manor.
Born August 1, 1940, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Young and the late Mary Young. Loretta was a retired nursing assistant.
She is survived by her sons, David Lanning and wife Amy of Lexington, Bobby Lanning and wife Cindy of Greensboro, Ray Lanning of Greensboro, and Bryan Lanning of Greensboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pierman.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
