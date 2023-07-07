HPTNWS- 7-8-23 BURTON, LORETTA.jpg

LEXINGTON — Loretta Yvonne Truitt Burton, age 82, of Thomasville, passed away July 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont.

Funeral will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2 o’clock, at Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington, NC, with Pastor Richard Moore officiating.