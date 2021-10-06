HIGH POINT — Mrs. Lorelei Clarice Williams Ingram, known by close family and friends as Clarice, was born on July 31,1954 in Newark, NJ to the late John J. Williams and Marcelyne Williams. She transitioned into eternal life on Sept. 30, 2021 surrounded by her family at WFBH High Point Medical Center.
Clarice graduated from Arts High School in Newark, NJ and then followed in her parent’s footsteps by attending Shaw University in Raleigh, NC where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. It was at Shaw University where she met her college sweetheart, Leroy Ingram.
Clarice and Leroy married in 1981, started their family, and settled in her hometown of Newark, NJ. Clarice worked as a school teacher while exploring entrepreneurship opportunities with her husband. From their various interests, a laundromat, clothing store, and other small businesses were created. In 2005, the family relocated to High Point, NC, where Clarice worked as a substitute teacher for Guilford County Schools. During this time, she was able to reconnect with her extended family and make new memories with a few college friends.
Clarice was an avid crafter who enjoyed making jewelry, clothing, corsages, and other works of art. Most of all, Clarice was passionate about her family and dedicated most of her time caring for her husband, children, and most recently grandchildren.
She leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory; husband, Leroy; children, Acacia, Sarita, Cedric (Brittané) and Nakiya; grandchildren, Naila and Cedric Jr., and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, beloved relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
