LEXINGTON — Mrs. Lorece Russell Cody, 91, a resident of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Hinkle Hospice House. She was born on Dec. 13, 1930 to the late Virgie Lanier Russell and Travis Harrison Russell. Born in Davidson County, she and her siblings enjoyed their time growing up at The Methodist Children’s Home in Winston-Salem. Lorece was a longtime member of Piney Grove United Methodist Church in Denton, where she held various roles during the years. In her spare time, she enjoyed creating Christmas stockings for her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, canning vegetables, and working in her garden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her three sisters.
Surviving is her husband of 70 years, Albert Lee Cody Sr. of the home; one son, Albert “Al” L. Cody Jr. and wife Cindy of Lexington; two daughters, Linda Cody Hale and husband Alan of Mooresville and Karen C. Coe of Lexington; three grandchildren, Ladonna Hilton and husband Adam, Amy Goins and husband Darrick, and Zachary Lee Cody and wife Lily; four great-grandchildren, Sarah Reece Hilton, Brantley Mason Cody, Georgia Caroline Cody, and Jensen Cody; two siblings, Sue Williams of Denton and Clarence Russell of Greensboro; and several extended family members.
