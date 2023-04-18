THOMASVILLE — Lora Esther Brewer Rose, 61, of Thomasville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, April 14, 2023, from Hinkle Hospice House.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International c/o Marvin Maynard, 3104 Campfire Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282 or Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
