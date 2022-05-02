THOMASVILLE – Lonnie Jackson Borland, 90, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was a kind, happy, caring, humorous individual who never met a stranger. Lonnie was employed for approximately 30 years by J.P. Stevens, later becoming Westpoint Pepperill. Lonnie was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Martha Todd and his parents Fred Jackson Borland and Gladys Tobin Borland. He is survived by a grandson Joshua Morris, sister Patsy Borland Auman and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.
Funeral services for Mr. Lonnie Jackson Borland will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point with Pastor Larry Watts officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and at the cemetery following the interment.
IN lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences and the full obituary may be seen on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.