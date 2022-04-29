WINSTON-SALEM – Lois Thomas Brown, 97, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Ardmore United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem with Pastor Katy Medinas-Lockley officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Floral Garden Park.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
