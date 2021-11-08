HIGH POINT – Lois Blue Spivey Hall, 93, of High Point, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
Born Oct. 13, 1928, in Lee County, she was the daughter of the late James Max Spivey and Emma Belle Parrish Spivey.
On March 12, 1954, she married Richard Lee Hall Jr., who preceded her in death in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Louise Parrish and Evelyn Bray, brother Hank Spivey and her mother- and father-in-law who were like parents, Richard and Inez Holder Hall.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Karen Workman (David); sons, Richard Hall III (Janet) and James Alan Hall (Cathy); five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Blue was a charter member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and attended Lebanon United Methodist Church. She was employed with Kiddie Tot Hosiery Mills until their closure and then with Swaim Metals, and finally retiring at the age of 85 from Carbide Saws. Blue loved her cruise to Alaska and also enjoyed many bus trips through the years.
She was known for her kind spirit, generosity, sweet smile and the love of her family. She also loved to bake. Her 7-Up pound cake and Hershey Bar cakes were a high demand and beneficial to our church auctions.
We are thankful for the excellent care that Blue received during the past year. A special thank you to Michelle, Rita, Trudy, Alhastine (LaLa), Taylor, Stephanie and Chloe for loving and caring for our mom.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 12 noon in the chapel of Cumby Funeral Home in High Point. Pastor Joseph Kim will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. preceding the memorial service. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Sanford, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Piedmont, Lebanon United Methodist Church or a charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.