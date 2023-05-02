HPTNWS- 5-3-23 BULLINS, LISA.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Lisa Buerge Bullins, 58, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.

Born June 18, 1964, in Sarasota, Florida, she was the daughter of Harold Buerge of Kernersville, and the late Emogene Zimmerman Buerge. Lisa was a former medical billing assistant with Cornerstone. She loved Holden Beach and staying at her “Amazing Grace Beach House”.

