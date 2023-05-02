KERNERSVILLE — Lisa Buerge Bullins, 58, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.
Born June 18, 1964, in Sarasota, Florida, she was the daughter of Harold Buerge of Kernersville, and the late Emogene Zimmerman Buerge. Lisa was a former medical billing assistant with Cornerstone. She loved Holden Beach and staying at her “Amazing Grace Beach House”.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ronnie Allen Bullins of the home; daughters, Allyssa Bullins and wife Britany, and Ashley Bare and husband Michael; grandchildren, Joseph Bullins, Khloe Bullins, Riley Bullins, and Peyton Bare, and her faithful canine companions, Kendal, and Emmy Lou.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Jeff Barnes officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, or Trellis Supportive Care.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
