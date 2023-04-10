TRINITY — On April 8, 2023 a man that fulfilled all of life’s roles to their fullest and with utmost distinction was called Home. Lindy Hampton Brooks, 69, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love from friends and family.
A resident of this area all his life, he was a 1972 graduate of Trinity High School and had a long and successful career in automobile sales and real estate. Lindy enjoyed traveling to the beach, a good game of pickleball, and collecting classic cars; he was especially proud of his “1970 302 Boss Mustang”. He was a long time faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church.
When we think of our fathers, only the most fortunate among us conjure images of throwing rocks in the creek and being carried from the car to our rooms while we played opossum. When we think of our husbands, only the most fortunate among us recall scenes of holding hands, laughing, and sitting in silence with our best friend. When we think of having a brother, only the most fortunate among us play home movies in our memories of riding horses and jumping off the roof. When we think of our best friends, only the most fortunate among us are able to laugh until it hurts without saying a word or talk for hours without ever having anything to say. To have been his wife, child, sister or friend is to have been afforded one of life’s ultimate joys, and to have been touched by his story-telling, jovial disposition and oftentimes competitive spirit.
He is survived by of his wife of 39 years; Betsy Ballard Brooks; his daughters, Misti B Tucker and Deaven L Brooks; his son: Lindy Hampton Brooks II and his wife, Chyna; his grandchildren, Caleb Tucker, Makayla Tucker, Mya Tucker, Dylan Brooks and Hampton Beaux Brooks. Also surviving are his sisters, Sharon Andrews and her husband, Mike and Gail Nooe and her husband, Ron.
His family welcomes you to join them for a celebration of Lindy’s life to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, from the Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Morris Little officiating. His family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.on Wednesday, April 12, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale. His family kindly request that all of his friends that own classic cars drive them the night of the visitation, and the day of the service.
Memorials in Lindy’s memory may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, PO box 9, Trinity, NC 27370 or to the American Cancer Society, http://www.cancer.org.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
