TRINITY — On April 8, 2023 a man that fulfilled all of life’s roles to their fullest and with utmost distinction was called Home. Lindy Hampton Brooks, 69, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love from friends and family.

A resident of this area all his life, he was a 1972 graduate of Trinity High School and had a long and successful career in automobile sales and real estate. Lindy enjoyed traveling to the beach, a good game of pickleball, and collecting classic cars; he was especially proud of his “1970 302 Boss Mustang”. He was a long time faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church.

