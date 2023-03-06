HPTNWS- 3-7-23 MILLER, LINDSEY.jpg

WINSTON-SALEM — Lindsey Pleban Miller died on March 2, 2023, at the age of 40, nearly two years after her diagnosis of ALS. Lindsey was born in Lancaster, Ohio, and was raised in Winston-Salem. She attended Mount Tabor High School where she was known for her warm personality, her radiant smile and her skills on the basketball court. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she majored in Communications. At Chapel Hill, she made lifelong friends as a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and developed a lifelong love of frozen yogurt after working at the Yogurt Pump on Franklin Street.

After college, Lindsey returned to Winston-Salem to work in development for Reynolda House Museum of American Art. She soon became the Director of Events at Reynolda House where she started Reynolda After Hours, Movies on the Lawn and many of the traditions we have come to know and love at Reynolda.

