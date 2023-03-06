WINSTON-SALEM — Lindsey Pleban Miller died on March 2, 2023, at the age of 40, nearly two years after her diagnosis of ALS. Lindsey was born in Lancaster, Ohio, and was raised in Winston-Salem. She attended Mount Tabor High School where she was known for her warm personality, her radiant smile and her skills on the basketball court. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she majored in Communications. At Chapel Hill, she made lifelong friends as a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and developed a lifelong love of frozen yogurt after working at the Yogurt Pump on Franklin Street.
After college, Lindsey returned to Winston-Salem to work in development for Reynolda House Museum of American Art. She soon became the Director of Events at Reynolda House where she started Reynolda After Hours, Movies on the Lawn and many of the traditions we have come to know and love at Reynolda.
While living in Winston-Salem, she met her husband, Paul. They spent the first six years of their marriage abroad in Hong Kong where she pursued a career in art, fashion and philanthropy. Lindsey organized numerous fundraisers for the Hong Kong Design Trust & FilmAid Asia. She supported the London gallery White Cube during the inaugural Art Basel, Hong Kong, and she worked for Salvatore Ferragamo in marketing and merchandising. Her career took her all over Europe and Southeast Asia and, wherever she went, her wonderful smile opened doors, made friends and left a mark on those who knew her.
After the birth of their daughter, Catherine, they left Hong Kong and spent a year living in New York before settling back in Winston-Salem and welcoming their son George. Lindsey's life in Winston-Salem was full of love. Surrounded by friends, family and her children, Lindsey relished her role as a mother. She loved to read and passed that love to her children with the help of the Carver School Road Library. A happy day for Lindsey started with seeing her children off to school, walking with friends, drinking coffee from the Airstream and participating in the many creative outlets around her in Winston-Salem. A happy day ended with a meal at her mother’s house and bedtime stories with her children. She will be remembered in these events by those who will forever love her.
Lindsey is survived by her parents Nancy Lynne Pleban and Joseph Eric Pleban, brother Ross Adam Pleban and wife Kristin Applegate Pleban, husband Paul Stranahan Miller, and children Catherine Quay Miller and George Carson Miller.
A service will be held on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, with a reception to follow at the Old Town Club, 2875 Old Town Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
