HIGH POINT — Lindsey Leigh Smith, 58, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Lindsey fought a courageous battle with cancer for 16 months with a brave smile.

Born March 8, 1964, in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of Creed Smith of High Point and the late Irma Jo Tipton Smith. Lindsey was a graduate of Salem College, Winston-Salem, NC and employed by Belk in Winston-Salem and was involved in the management of the cosmetic department, where she did wonderful work. She has many interests, like design and art and loved ladies’ fashion and the beach.

