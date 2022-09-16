HIGH POINT — Lindsey Leigh Smith, 58, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Lindsey fought a courageous battle with cancer for 16 months with a brave smile.
Born March 8, 1964, in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of Creed Smith of High Point and the late Irma Jo Tipton Smith. Lindsey was a graduate of Salem College, Winston-Salem, NC and employed by Belk in Winston-Salem and was involved in the management of the cosmetic department, where she did wonderful work. She has many interests, like design and art and loved ladies’ fashion and the beach.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 20 years, Richard “Rick” Wesnofske of the home; cousins, Joyce, Pat, Paula, Donna, and Ann; and many other family.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Sandra McNiel and Rev. Ken Lyon officiating. A private inurnment will be held prior to the service.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury Room.
Memorial contribution may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Piedmont, or to an organization of one’s choice.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
