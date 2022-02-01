TRINITY — Linda Marie Whitaker Hazelwood, age 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 30 2022, after a hard fought battle with cancer. The world has lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister but heaven has gained an angel.
She was born on August 20, 1948 in Mt Airy, a daughter of the late Artis and Maggie Gilley Whitaker. She worked at Classic Gallery for 25 years and attended Allendale Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Adult Sunday school class. She was a woman of strong faith and during her illness her faith never wavered in her Lord. Linda enjoyed fishing at Badin Lake, bird watching and working in her yard. Her greatest love was for her family and her church family.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were siblings, Jimmy Whitaker of High Point, Anne Young of Georgia, Cassie Redwine of Georgia, Connie Whitaker of High Point and Margie Faye Whitaker of Mt Airy.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years; George; her son Tommy and his wife, Angela of Trinity; her grandchildren, Chase and wife, Kasey of Seagrove, Tyler and wife, Jennifer of Trinity, Avery and wife, Kellye of Archdale; her great grandchildren, Delilah, Madelyn, Mia, Maddox and Benjamin and her sister, Carol Wagner of Sophia. Also surviving are many special nieces, nephews and other loving family members, including her loving and helpful sisters in law.
A service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held on Friday, Febr. 4 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, with Pastor David Younger officiating. The committal service will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda’s memory may be made to the Hayworth Cancer Center / Love Line c/o High Point Regional Health Foundation, PO Box-5 High Point, NC 27261.
The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; joy, and with my song will I praise him. Psalm 28:7
Online condolences may be made on Linda’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
