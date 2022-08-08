THOMASVILLE — Linda Thompson Thornburg, 73, of Thomasville passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home chapel in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family at 657 Decker Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 to assist with funeral expenses.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Sheriff reports jail death
- Rockers end Gastonia series on high note
- Kim, Wyndham's youngest winner, gives veteran performance
- County considers incentives for project
- Police to crack down on school speeding
- Correction
- Randolph County reports first monkeypox case
- Harvick ends 65-race drought at Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Half of scheme's money gone
- Arrest made in workplace shooting
- Randolph County reports first monkeypox case
- Museum’s digitization project gets thumbs-up
- Teaching kitchen serves up healthy habits
- High Point Confidential: The gangly golfer
- COVID-19: What you need to know today
- Designing woman
- Ronald “Ronnie” Wainright
- Preacher Payne picks a peck of produce
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.