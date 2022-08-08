THOMASVILLE — Linda Thompson Thornburg, 73, of Thomasville passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home chapel in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family at 657 Decker Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 to assist with funeral expenses.

