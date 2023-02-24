HPTNWS- 2-25-23 TROUTMAN, LINDA.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Linda Safrit Troutman, 79, resident of Jamestown, died Feb. 23, 2023 at her home.

Linda was born August 1, 1943 in Cabarrus County, a daughter to the late C.W. and Blanche Medlin Safrit. She graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis before moving to Georgia, and later to Jamestown, where she’s lived since 1977. Linda retired from the IRS after 25 years of service and was a member of First Christian Church in High Point. She was active with the church seniors ministry (which she greatly enjoyed) and was a Sunday school teacher in earlier years. Always a dedicated christian, her warmth, graciousness and concern for others will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

