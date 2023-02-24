JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Linda Safrit Troutman, 79, resident of Jamestown, died Feb. 23, 2023 at her home.
Linda was born August 1, 1943 in Cabarrus County, a daughter to the late C.W. and Blanche Medlin Safrit. She graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis before moving to Georgia, and later to Jamestown, where she’s lived since 1977. Linda retired from the IRS after 25 years of service and was a member of First Christian Church in High Point. She was active with the church seniors ministry (which she greatly enjoyed) and was a Sunday school teacher in earlier years. Always a dedicated christian, her warmth, graciousness and concern for others will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.
In 1960, she married Earl Troutman who survives of the residence. Also surviving are two sons, Eric Troutman (Amy) of Oak Ridge and Alan Troutman (Kimberly) of Belews Creek; a brother, Tom Safrit (Deana) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; a granddaughter, Hannah Troutman of Belews Creek; and an uncle, Gerald Medlin (Linda) of Greer, SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Summer Troutman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at First Christian Church in High Point with Pastor Dean Tsiolkas and Pastor Danny Sink officiating. A committal and entombment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church at 2066 Deep River Rd. High Point, NC 27265. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
