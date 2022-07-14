Linda McPherson

TRINITY — Linda Callahan McPherson, 75, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
She was born on April 29, 1947 in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Brooke and Grace Ladd Callahan. She was a resident of this area for all of her life. She graduated from Ragsdale High School in 1965 and went on to graduate from High Point College with her ASN. She worked as an RN for Dr. Carr and Dr. Biesecker for 27 years. Then in 2002, Archdale Barbeque was established by her and her husband, John McPherson. She truly enjoyed serving and taking care of her customers. Linda enjoyed shopping and being outdoors; especially around her pond watching the birds, deer and foxes on her property. Her true love and passion was relaxing and spending time with her family at their pool. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Mimi and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her half-sister, Sue Ripple.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 45 plus years, John McPherson; her daughter, Jennifer Stanley along with her children, Parker and Callie; her Great Dane, Ruca and her special friend, James Ellerbe.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale as well as other times at their residence. A service to celebrate Linda’s life will be private at a later date.
Her family would like to thank Randolph County EMS, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and all first responders who gave a valiant effort to save Linda’s life.
Memorials in Linda’s memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.
Online condolences may be made on Linda’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
