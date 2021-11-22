TRINITY — Linda McNeill Kimes, 74, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Linda was born on Aug. 31, 1947, in High Point, to the late Charles and Willie Mae Wallace McNeill. She retired from Custom Samples after 25 years of service. Linda enjoyed listening to music, adopting homeless animals and before their deaths, spending time with her two golden retrievers. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her brothers, James “Stretch” McNeill and Foy “Duffy” McNeill.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Kimes; her children, Kristy Hickman and her husband, Brad, and Kenny Kimes and his wife, Penny; her sisters, Ann Furr and her husband, Omer, and Dot Cox. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kaitlin Kimes, Justin Kimes and Tristan Hickman.
Private services will be held.
Memorials in Linda’s memory may be made to the Randolph County Humane Society. P.O. Box 4384, Asheboro, N.C. 27204.
Online condolences may be made on Linda’s tribute page at cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
